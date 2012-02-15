Malachy, The Pekingese, Becomes Top Dog In The Land

He took on competition that was much bigger and much faster, but in the end the judges decided Malachy, a Pekingese with a long mop of fur framing his funny little pushed-in face, was the top dog in the land and gave him top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club show in New York.

The New York Times describes his win thus:

"While his six competitors sped around the ring at Madison Square Garden, Malachy moved so deliberately that he only had to make a half circuit on the green carpet. It did not matter. Beneath his long coat and lion's mane — and behind that distinctive pushed-in face — was the club's ultimate champion.

"The judge, Cindy Vogels, put Malachy ahead of a German shepherd, a Dalmatian, a Kerry blue terrier, a Doberman pinscher, a wire-haired dachshund and an Irish setter who gave birth to 15 puppies last May (using the frozen semen of a long-dead sire) and had just returned from a year's maternity leave.

"'He's a super dog who had a stupendous night,' Vogels said of Malachy."

Now, don't get Malachy wrong, the 4-year-old, 11-pound marvel is no stranger to victory. The AP reports this is Malachy's 115th "overall best in show title."

The AP also notes that a best in show win at Westminster doesn't earn Malachy a cent. Instead, he gets to first parade through a bunch of interviews over the next few days and then head back home to East Berlin, Pa., where he'll be a hot breeding commodity.

"He'll probably chase squirrels and he'll be pampered," David Fitzpatrick, his handler, told the AP.

