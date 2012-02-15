Air On World Cafe

Air, the French duo of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel, has fused together a broad range of influences — '70s synth-pop, Pink Floyd, Serge Gainsbourg and The Carpenters, to name a few — over the course of a career that's spanned lots of atmospheric pop music and some of the most high-profile film scores in recent memory. The pair has worked extensively with director Sofia Coppola, contributing to the soundtracks of The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation, but Air's new work is tied to a film released more than a century ago.

Le Voyage Dans La Lune (A Trip To The Moon) is Air's seventh album — an extension of the band's score for a re-release of the 1902 Georges Méliès silent film of the same name. The result is a futuristic, instrumental, endlessly captivating record. Fleshed out with vocal contributions by Au Revoir Simone and Victoria Legrand of Beach House, Le Voyage Dans La Lune explores a fascination with the final frontier, and the result is simultaneously nostalgic and forward-thinking.

