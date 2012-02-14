Kathleen Edwards On World Cafe

Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards is enjoying a huge career boost with her new fourth album, Voyageur. Produced in part by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Voyageur sounds deeply personal and genuine: Edwards sings of failed marriages, life in the spotlight and the delicate happiness that comes with new beginnings.

Her acoustic and vocal pairings have brought her comparisons to Gillian Welch, Shelby Lynne and Aimee Mann, but there's something alluring about Edwards that's all her own. With contributions from Norah Jones, Stornoway, Vernon and others, Voyageur sounds dreamy, poetic and quietly sad.

In this session, Edwards takes the stage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and performs five songs from her new CD.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.