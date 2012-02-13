© 2021
You Too Can Stash Cash In An Offshore Account

Published February 13, 2012 at 7:29 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Presidential candidate Mitt Romney made news when he disclosed he had a Swiss bank account. Many affluent Americans do. Now, an AP writer has assembled a step-by-step guide on how you too can stash a million dollars offshore. Step four is choose a country. Switzerland isn't your only choice. Hong Kong is popular too. Step two is decide whether to tell the IRS. But the toughest part is still step one - get a million dollars.

