Bright Moments On 'World Cafe: Next'

With its fresh, upbeat sound, Bright Moments' debut album Natives will likely sound familiar when it's released later this month. Bright Moments is the moniker of Kelly Pratt, a multi-instrumentalist who's played for Beirut, Arcade Fire, Coldplay, LCD Soundsystem and Bishop Allen, among many others. It seems that, without realizing it, we've been listening to Pratt for years.

Bright Moments is an apt name for Pratt's music: He writes pop songs that leap and tumble with an exotic, diverse mix of sounds. From the man who played trumpet, flugelhorn, euphonium, French horn and flute for Arcade Fire's Neon Bible tour, Natives also contains glockenspiel, a recording of live bats, rhythmic bathtub splashing and the sound that pouring sand, among other unlikely sounds. It's a wildly creative album, packed with energy.

