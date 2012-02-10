© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Wisconsin Court Decides Who Gets The Cat

Published February 10, 2012 at 7:39 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a bitter dispute over custody of the kid. Not actually the kid, though. Roger Kueffer has disagreed with his former girlfriend Julee Lawler since they broke up. They have fought since 2008 over custody of a cat. A Wisconsin judge ruled it's his. That she gave it as a gift. But as any cat lover knows, one court is not enough. A higher court has now rejected her appeal. We did not know if the Supreme Court will eventually get a shot at this. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.