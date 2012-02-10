Wisconsin Court Decides Who Gets The Cat

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a bitter dispute over custody of the kid. Not actually the kid, though. Roger Kueffer has disagreed with his former girlfriend Julee Lawler since they broke up. They have fought since 2008 over custody of a cat. A Wisconsin judge ruled it's his. That she gave it as a gift. But as any cat lover knows, one court is not enough. A higher court has now rejected her appeal. We did not know if the Supreme Court will eventually get a shot at this. It's MORNING EDITION.