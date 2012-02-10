© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Situation Dire In Syria; Obama May Shift On Contraception Rule

By Mark Memmott
Published February 10, 2012 at 9:15 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'Situation Could Not Be More Dire,' Syrians In Besieged City Say.

-- Rep. Bachus Is Focus Of Ethics Investigation Into Possible Insider Trading.

-- If Women Are In Combat, Men May Try To Protect Them, Santorum Says.

Other top stories:

-- "White House To Announce 'Accommodation' For Religious Organizations On Contraception Rule," Sources Say. (ABC News' Political Punch blog)

-- Clashes In Athens Over Greek Austerity Deal. (BBC News)

-- "The GOP's 'Meh' Moment On Full Display At Conservative Confab." (It's All Politics)

-- "Trade Deficit Widens To $48.8 Billion In December." (The Associated Press)

-- In Pennsylvania, "Jerry Sandusky Hearing To Address Jury, Bail Issues." (The Patriot-News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott