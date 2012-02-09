© 2021
Top Stories: Mortgage Settlement; More Attacks In Syria

By Mark Memmott
Published February 9, 2012 at 10:30 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Settlement Reached With Banks On Relief For Some Homeowners.

-- More Deaths Today In Syrian City Of Homs, Residents Say.

-- Jobless Claims Drop By 15,000.

-- Women In Combat: Inevitable?

-- Greek Government Reaches Austerity Deal That's Key To Bailout Payment.

Other stories in the news:

-- "U.S. And Israel Split On Speed Of Iran Nuclear Threat." (The New York Times)

-- "New Nuclear Reactors Set To Be OK'd For Georgia." (CNN Money)

-- "Mitt Romney's Message From GOP: Step It Up." (Politico)

