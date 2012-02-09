Jobless Claims Drop By 15,000

The number of Americans who filed first-time claims for jobless benefits dipped to 358,000 last week, down by 15,000 from a revised 373,000 from the week before, the Employment and Training Administration just reported.

At 358,000, claims were the lowest they've been since March 2008.

The "four-week moving average" number of claims was "366,250, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised average of 377,250."

There have been several signs in recent weeks and months that the labor market is beginning to improve — most notably the word last Friday that the nation's jobless rate fell to 8.3 percent in January.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.