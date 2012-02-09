Conservatives Hope To Reach Hard-Pressed Youth

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER) OK. Your folks - you're doing OK. So, and I wanted to ask you, that Texas Congressman Ron Paul seems to be very attractive to young voters so far, even though he hasn't won any of the contests. He hasn't come out on top in any of the contests so far, even the beauty contest. But I wondered if that is your perception, also. And if he is not the young person's candidate, is there a young person's candidate this year in the way that President Obama seemed to be in the last election?) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.