British Awards Honor Year's Best Jokes

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with some British humor. A magazine sponsored the LAFTA Awards, honoring the year's best jokes. What's the British sense of humor? Glad you asked. Consider this line from Matt Kirshen: I was playing chess with my friend and he said let's make this more interesting, so we stopped playing chess. And then there is the joke of the year at the LAFTA Awards from comedian Tim Vine, who said conjunctivitis.com, now there's a site for sore eyes. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.