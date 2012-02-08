U.S.Firm Wins Contract To Print Olympic Tickets

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business this morning is: Golden Ticket. Some British companies are fuming over where the tickets for this summer's London Olympics games are being printed. All you need to do is turn on the BBC.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: The 11 million tickets for all the venues will be printed by an American company.

MONTAGNE: Oy. Specialty printer Weldon, Williams, and Lick in Fort Smith, Arkansas won the contract – something the mayor Sandy Sanders finds perfectly understandable.

MAYOR SANDY SANDERS: I've been to London and I live in Fort Smith, and I'm certainly not surprised that a Fort Smith company - with its reputation, with the caliber of its people - has been successful.

MONTAGNE: Sixteen tons worth of tickets will be transported 4,500 miles by air mail to the Olympics in London.

And that's the business news from MORNING EDITION. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.