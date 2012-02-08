© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Crisis Continues In Syria; Iran Claims It Could Strike Back

By Mark Memmott
Published February 8, 2012 at 8:45 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Report: Pentagon 'Beginning Review Of Syria Options.'

-- Santorum's Wins: Huge? Meaningless? In Between?

-- Egyptian Judge Says Foreign Groups Have Been Working There Illegally.

Among the day's other top stories:

-- Iran Can Hit U.S. Forces Around The World, Diplomat Claims. (Reuters)

-- Prop 8 Ruling Was "Landmark Day In Battle Over Gay-Marriage." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Chilling 911 Tapes" Reveal Social Worker's Pleas For Help Just Before Father Killed Himself And Sons. (The Seattle Times)

-- "L.A. School Scandal: 2nd Teacher Charged, Fired By Board." (ABC News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott