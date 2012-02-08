© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Santorum's Wins: Huge? Meaningless? In Between?

By Mark Memmott
Published February 8, 2012 at 7:35 AM EST
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum celebrated his victories at a rally in St. Charles, Mo.
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum celebrated his victories at a rally in St. Charles, Mo.

Last night "belonged to Rick Santorum, who went three-for-three in Tuesday's Republican contests," as Eyder wrote on It's All Politics very early this morning.

The former Pennsylvania senator took first place in Colorado, Minnesota and Missouri.

But as NPR Senior Washington Editor Ron Elving points out in a column that will be on It's All Politics later, Tuesday's caucuses and "beauty contest" (in Missouri) basically drew relatively tiny turnouts largely composed of conservatives who are very committed to Santorum and were willing to gather even if no delegates were at stake — not a cross-section of Republicans.

That's why, as Ron notes, some news outlets are using the world "meaningless" to describe Tuesday's outcomes.

Still, many of the morning-after analyses are looking at Santorum's wins as at least dealing a blow to front-runner Mitt Romney and potentially something more:

-- Santorum "has dramatically resuscitated a campaign that was bordering on irrelevant," according to Politico.

-- The former senator's victories are "a major boon to his previously floundering presidential campaign," says The Hill.

-- Santorum "jolted the Republican presidential race Tuesday with a three-state sweep of nominating contests in Colorado, Missouri and Minnesota, puncturing Mitt Romney's claim to be the unstoppable front-runner," The Wall Street Journal writes.

-- "Santorum Revives Campaign," says The Washington Post's headline.

-- "Another Twist For GOP As Santorum Fares Well," declares The New York Times.

Gawker captured the difficulty of figuring out what Tuesday's results mean even before the votes were in. "Tonight's Very Important Republican Races Are Also Very Unimportant," its headline read.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott