Maine Film Festival Shows Off Mustaches

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There are beard contests and gatherings to show off facial hair. Next month in Portland, Maine, though, the curtain goes up on an international mustache film festival. Trophy categories include Best 'Stache Growth Story and Best 'Stache Shaving Story. Since it is an international festival, founder Nick Callanan says submissions are coming in from three continents. His mission: To encourage men to express themselves. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.