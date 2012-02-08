© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Maine Film Festival Shows Off Mustaches

Published February 8, 2012 at 7:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There are beard contests and gatherings to show off facial hair. Next month in Portland, Maine, though, the curtain goes up on an international mustache film festival. Trophy categories include Best 'Stache Growth Story and Best 'Stache Shaving Story. Since it is an international festival, founder Nick Callanan says submissions are coming in from three continents. His mission: To encourage men to express themselves. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.