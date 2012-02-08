Investors Confident Greek Debt Crisis Will Be Fixed

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with investors hopeful again.

Optimism and Greek debt are rarely heard in a sentence together, but let's put them together for now, because there is some hope, at least for the moment, that the latest deadline in Europe will be crossed. Leaders in Greece are working on a plan needed to receive another international bailout, and market players think a deal is close. The country faces bankruptcy next month unless it secures this next round of emergency funding. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.