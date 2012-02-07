Citigroup To Issue Credit Cards In China

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Citigroup says it has become the first Western bank with permission to issue credit cards under its own brand in China. Until now, China required western banks to co-brand with Chinese operators.

INSKEEP: Now Citi can sell its own plastic, just as credit cards become more popular. Rising incomes are boosting consumer spending. Citi executives called this development a significant milestone, which gives them an edge, they say, in the world's second largest economy.

MONTAGNE: And while they do not yet have political rights, Chinese consumers do have the right, now, to use a slice of their income paying interest charges and fees.

