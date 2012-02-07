© 2021
Supermodel Wife Defends Brady's Passing Skills

Published February 7, 2012 at 7:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Super Bowl defeat is a moment for self-effacing statements. You say the other team just played better and you pretend not to be seething inside. None of this applied to the wife of defeated Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen complained about receivers dropping Brady's passes. The Patriots had no comment after TheInside.com quoted her saying, My husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.