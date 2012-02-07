Australian Toddler Beats Machine At Its Own Game

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It is one of the most frustrating games at the arcade. Players use a motorized claw to grab slippery prizes. An Australian boy found a way to beat the system. Three-year-old Noah Jeffrey climbed up the chute and into the case of stuffed animals and candy. The Herald Sun reports, while he sucked on lollipops, he also handed them out to children gathered outside. The boy was coaxed out the same way he went in, lured by the promise of a toy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.