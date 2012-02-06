Top Stories: Deadly Day In Syria; Americans To Be Charged In Egypt

Good morning.

-- Syrian Regime Has 'License To Kill' After Diplomatic Impasse, Activists Say.

-- Release Americans 'Immediately,' Ambassador Rice Tells Egypt.

-- Poll Gives Obama 'Clear Edge' Over Romney.

-- Eli Has Two Rings, Peyton Has One; Time For Little 'Bro To Get More Respect?

-- "Deal Is Closer For A U.S. Plan On Mortgage Relief ... Would Require Banks To Provide Billions Of Dollars In Aid To Homeowners." (The New York Times)

-- "Merkel Presses Greece As Another Bailout Deadline Slips." (Reuters)

-- "M.I.A.'s Super Bowl Obscenity An FCC Headache." (Politico)

-- In "Act Of Evil," Father Suspected In Wife's Disappearance Apparently Kills Himself And Two Sons In Fire. (The Seattle Times)

-- "Cyclist Alberto Contador Banned 2 Years For Doping," Stripped Of Tour de France Title: (The Associated Press)

