Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 60 Years On The Throne

And God save the queen. The women who have ruled Britain have had very long reins after becoming queen at very young ages. Today is the 60th anniversary of the day Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne. She was just 25 and visiting the colony of Kenya when word came that her father the king had died. The royals will celebrate her Diamond Jubilee the royals will fan out to the nations that once made up the Empire.