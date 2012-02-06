Polica On 'World Cafe: Next'

Polica's sound is crisp, minimalist and mesmerizing. Singer Channy Leaneagh plays her voice like an instrument, using AutoTune both in the studio and at live shows to manipulate her vocals. Against the sliding violins, saxophone solos, relaxed bass and dueling drums of Polica, it's hard to believe that before this, Leaneagh sang folk music for six years in her previous band, Roma di Luna. Polica's fusion of jazz, blues and electronica seems ideal for Leaneagh's vocals and lyrics, which combine to produce a chilling effect. Produced by Ryan Olson of Gayngs and mixed by Jim Eno of Spoon, Polica's forthcoming Give You the Ghost is already one of 2012's most hotly anticipated debuts.

If Leaneagh is mourning the breakup of Roma di Luna, she's not showing it. The group officially disbanded last fall, but Polica was already opening for Clap Your Hands Say Yeah's tour in September. Hear two new tracks, "Dark Star" and "I See My Mother," on this episode of World Cafe: Next.

