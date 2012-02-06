Polar Bear Clubs Finder Warmer Than Normal Water

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's the season of the Polar Bear plunge, when many Americans take a challenge to leap into icy water - if they can find icy water. People in Minnesota use frozen lakes, but Minnesotans serving with the military in Kuwait improvised. They dumped 500 bags of ice into a makeshift pool. In Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the climate didn't really cooperate. People leaped into ocean water that was 47 degrees - the warmest temperature on record. It's MORNING EDITION.