'Boston Globe' Offers Small Consolation To Patriots' Fans

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 6, 2012 at 1:26 PM EST

There was a little humor in The Boston Globe's special Super Bowl section this morning. It featured an all-caps headline delivering the bad news to Patriot fans that its team had repeated its 2008 defeat. It also featured a photo of a dejected Tom Brady.

But if you looked at the upper right-hand corner (click on the photo to get a closer look), where the throw-away forecast goes, it offered a bit of consolation to its readers:

"But Weather's Nice"

Indeed, they're expecting a high of about 50.

h/t: The Awl.

