China's New Pick-Up Truck Suspiciously Ford Tough

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Chinese officials may be wary that those recent events in the village of Wukan could spawn copycat elections across the country. There is one area of Chinese culture in which imitation appears to be actively encouraged. This week, designers at the Jianghuai Auto Corporation, J-A-C for short, unveiled their latest creation. And it bears a notable resemblance to the Ford F-150, that titan among pickup trucks.

The JAC 4R3 is the latest in a long line of imitation vehicles from Chinese manufacturers who have previously expressed their admiration for everything from the Mercedes Benz to the Mini Cooper. The new pickup truck makes its debut at the Beijing Motor Show in April.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: And you're listening to WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.