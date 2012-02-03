Top Stories: Jobless Rate Dips; Iran Issues Warning
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Unemployment Rate Edges Down To 8.3 Percent.
-- Iran Defiant Amid Talk Of Israeli Attack On Its Nuclear Sites.
-- Egypt Roiling: Deaths At Protests; Two Americans Reportedly Kidnapped.
-- Freddie Mac's Regulator 'Completely Puzzled' By Allegations Of Conflict.
Other news of note this morning:
-- More Than 100 People Still Missing After Papua New Guinea Ferry Sinks. (The Sydney Morning Herald)
-- "Senate Passes Ban On Insider Trading" By Lawmakers. (The Associated Press)
-- "S.E.C. Spares Large Banks From Tough Sanctions." (The New York Times)
-- Mitt Romney May Benefit From "Mormon Firewall" In Upcoming States. (Politico)
-- "Snow Storm, Blizzard Pounding Denver And NE Colorado." (The Denver Post)
