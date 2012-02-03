Officials: Two American Women Freed In Egypt

NBC News, al-Jazeera and al-Arabiya are reporting that police in Egypt say two American women and an Egyptian tour guide have been released by gunmen who kidnapped them earlier today near the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Update at 11:55 a.m. ET: NPR's Soroya Sarhaddi Nelson, in Cairo, tells our Newscast Desk that she also has been told that the women have been released.

Update at 11:08 a.m. ET: The BBC is also now reporting the women's release.

