Updated: Donald Trump Endorses Romney

Update at 3:47 p.m. ET. Donald Trump Endorses Romney:

Saying that Mitt Romney was "tough, sharp and smart," Donald Trump said he was backing Romney as the Republican candidate for president.

Romney is "not going to allow bad things to happen to this country," Trump said, before handing the mic over to Romney saying, "Go out and get them."

Romney said this was one of those things that "you just can't imagine happening in your life." He thanked Trump and went on to attack President Obama saying that while he did not cause the recession, the president has made it worst.

For about 15 minutes last year, Trump flirted with the idea of running for president, before deciding against it.

Our Original Post:

As the never-shy Donald Trump prepares for what he says will be "a major announcement ... pertaining to the presidential race" at 3:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, there's word from CNN that its sources say the Donald will endorse Mitt Romney's bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

That's not where we began the day, when various news outlets were saying they'd been told that Trump would be endorsing Newt Gingrich.

We'll update later with the "news."

Meanwhile:

Correction at 12:35 p.m. ET. Our apologies for earlier mixing names to come up with "Newt Romney." No excuse for that.

