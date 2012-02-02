Top Stories: Ferry Sinking; Anger In Egypt; Jobless Claims Fall
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Ferry Sinks Off Papua New Guinea: 200+ Rescued, But 100+ Missing.
-- Anger, Blame And Protests In Egypt After Deadly Soccer Riot.
-- Same-Sex Marriage Bill Easily Clears Key Hurdle In Washington State.
-- Jobless Claims Fell By 12,000 Last Week.
-- Punxsutawney Phil Sees Six More Weeks Of Winter.
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Report Blames ATF Agents For Botched Gun-Trafficking Operation." (A Two-Way post from last evening by NPR's Carrie Johnson.)
-- "From Founders To A Decorator, Facebook Will Enrich Many." (The New York Times)
-- "Pakistan Court Will Charge Prime Minister Gilani With Contempt." (BBC News)
-- "Romney Tries To Explain Remark About 'Very Poor.' " (CBS News)
-- "AP Source: Trump Intends To Endorse Gingrich." (The Associated Press)
