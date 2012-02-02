Top Stories: Ferry Sinking; Anger In Egypt; Jobless Claims Fall

Good morning.

-- Ferry Sinks Off Papua New Guinea: 200+ Rescued, But 100+ Missing.

-- Anger, Blame And Protests In Egypt After Deadly Soccer Riot.

-- Same-Sex Marriage Bill Easily Clears Key Hurdle In Washington State.

-- Jobless Claims Fell By 12,000 Last Week.

-- Punxsutawney Phil Sees Six More Weeks Of Winter.

-- "Report Blames ATF Agents For Botched Gun-Trafficking Operation." (A Two-Way post from last evening by NPR's Carrie Johnson.)

-- "From Founders To A Decorator, Facebook Will Enrich Many." (The New York Times)

-- "Pakistan Court Will Charge Prime Minister Gilani With Contempt." (BBC News)

-- "Romney Tries To Explain Remark About 'Very Poor.' " (CBS News)

-- "AP Source: Trump Intends To Endorse Gingrich." (The Associated Press)

