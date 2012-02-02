JC Brooks And The Uptown Sound On World Cafe

/ Chocolatte / JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound.

JC Brooks and his band The Uptown Sound have made a name for themselves by bringing back the essentials of 1970s soul. Blending rock and R&B from the early '70s — with nods to the underground punk and hip-hop movements of the same period — the group is known for its classically retro sound. Guitarist Billy Bungeroth, drummer Kevin Marks, keyboardist Andy Rosenstein and bassist Ben Taylor provide the nitty-gritty groundwork for JC Brooks, a singer with funk flowing through his veins.

The band's latest release is the fun and infectious Want More, which is full of danceable, emotional tunes. JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound recently played WXPN's Live Friday Free at Noon concert, and was named the station's Artist to Watch for December. Here, the band performs songs from its new record, as well as a soulful cover of Wilco's "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.