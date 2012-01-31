VIDEO: Mitt Romney Sings 'America The Beautiful'

Maybe it's the latest poll numbers. Maybe it was being among a crowd of a few thousand supporters.

But Mitt Romney, long-known for being a little stiff, broke out into song during a campaign event at a retirement community in The Villages, Fla.

As The Washington Post puts it, the song marked a jubilant end to a pretty negative campaign in Florida. And one thing you can take away from it is that Romney sounds like a confident candidate.

Of course, this also follows President Obama's singing detour at Harlem's Apollo Theater, so the two will inevitably be compared. So we ask:

h/t: NPR's Kathy Rushlow.

