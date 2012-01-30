Top Stories: E.U. Meets To Discuss Crisis; Final Day In Campaign For Florida

Good morning!

Our early headlines:

-- 'Like The End Of The World': Brush Fire Blamed For Car Pileup That Killed 10

-- In December, Personal Income Saw Biggest Gain In 9 Months

-- Syrian Government Deploys Troops To Quell Rebel Army

-- As Oakland Picks Up The Pieces, Washington To Evict Occupy Protesters

Other stories making headlines this morning:

-- "EU summit: Still searching for a solution" (CNN)

-- "US calls on Pakistan to release doctor who helped find Osama bin Laden" (The Guardian)

-- "EU leaders eye balanced budget pact in Brussels" (France 24)

-- "FDA staffers sue agency over surveillance of personal e-mail" (The Washington Post)

-- Megaupload user data could vanish this week (CBS News)

-- "A final day for candidates to make case in Florida" (The Miami Herald)

-- "Use of Drones to Protect U.S. Diplomats Stirs Iraqi Outrage" (The New York Times)

