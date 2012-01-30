Top Stories: E.U. Meets To Discuss Crisis; Final Day In Campaign For Florida
Good morning!
Our early headlines:
-- 'Like The End Of The World': Brush Fire Blamed For Car Pileup That Killed 10
-- In December, Personal Income Saw Biggest Gain In 9 Months
-- Syrian Government Deploys Troops To Quell Rebel Army
-- As Oakland Picks Up The Pieces, Washington To Evict Occupy Protesters
Other stories making headlines this morning:
-- "EU summit: Still searching for a solution" (CNN)
-- "US calls on Pakistan to release doctor who helped find Osama bin Laden" (The Guardian)
-- "EU leaders eye balanced budget pact in Brussels" (France 24)
-- "FDA staffers sue agency over surveillance of personal e-mail" (The Washington Post)
-- Megaupload user data could vanish this week (CBS News)
-- "A final day for candidates to make case in Florida" (The Miami Herald)
-- "Use of Drones to Protect U.S. Diplomats Stirs Iraqi Outrage" (The New York Times)
