The Waiting May Be Almost Over For Facebook IPO

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Facebook getting ready.

This could be the week that Facebook moves towards an initial public offering. The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times say the company will file paperwork on Wednesday for what is widely expected to be one of the biggest public debuts ever. Facebook could raise, we're told, as much as $10 billion - a kind of social network of cash. A Facebook IPO was rumored for much of last year, but the company's been tight-lipped about what it's really doing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.