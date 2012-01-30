Blood Center Rewards Donor With Super Bowl Tickets

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Carol Sikler has spent years repaying a debt. Her husband needed blood during treatment before he died in 2003. Since then, Ms. Sikler has donated blood again and again - more than 140 units. And now she gets a reward. The Indiana Blood Center gave her tickets to the Super Bowl in Indianapolis. She will attend, though this is not a perfect ending. She's an Indianapolis Colts fan and they won't make the game, having finished the season 2-14. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.