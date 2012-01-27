© 2021
Top Stories: Ford Posts Biggest Profit Since '98; Djokovic Will Face Nadal

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 27, 2012 at 9:52 AM EST

Good morning!

Our early headlines:

Twitter Announces It Can Now Block Content By Country

Signaling Modest Growth, U.S. GDP Grew At 2.8 Percent In Fourth Quarter

Costa Offers Italian Cruise Passengers $14K In Compensation

Suicide Blast Kills 32 In Baghdad

Other stories that are making headlines:

Obama Plan Links College Aid With Affordability (The New York Times)

Romney smacks down Gingrich at debate (The Los Angeles Times)

Novak Djokovic outlasts Andy Murray (ESPN)

Ford: Biggest profit since '98 (CNN)

Cocaine Is Delivered to U.N. (The Wall Street Journal)

Obama Says Encounter With Arizona Gov. 'Blown Out of Proportion' (ABC News)

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
