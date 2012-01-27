Politician 'Borrows' From Aaron Sorkin Movie

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Australian politician has Aaron Sorkin for a speechwriter. The transport minister denounced a political opponent. He said the opponent wasn't interested in fixing a problem, only in making people afraid of it and telling them who is to blame for it. Critics note Michael Douglas used that line in Sorkin's movie "The American President." The Australian blames his staff for copying the line, although in fairness it is a good description of what many politicians actually do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.