© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Politician 'Borrows' From Aaron Sorkin Movie

Published January 27, 2012 at 6:29 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Australian politician has Aaron Sorkin for a speechwriter. The transport minister denounced a political opponent. He said the opponent wasn't interested in fixing a problem, only in making people afraid of it and telling them who is to blame for it. Critics note Michael Douglas used that line in Sorkin's movie "The American President." The Australian blames his staff for copying the line, although in fairness it is a good description of what many politicians actually do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.