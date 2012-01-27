© 2021
Facebook's IPO Filing Could Come Next Week, 'Wall Street Journal' Says

By Mark Memmott
Published January 27, 2012 at 3:15 PM EST

We've been hearing it would happen for quite a while, so keep that in mind when you read this scoop. The Wall Street Journal says:

"Facebook Inc. could file papers for an initial public offering as early as next week and is currently looking at a deal that would value the social network between $75 billion to $100 billion, said people familiar with the matter."

The Journal adds that "a Facebook spokesman declined to comment." Also not talking: a spokesman for Morgan Stanley, the company the Journal says is likely to be the lead underwriter of the IPO.

