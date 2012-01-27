© 2021
Vintage Cafe: Betty Wright

XPN
Published January 27, 2012 at 11:26 AM EST
Betty Wright released her 17th studio album, <em>Betty Wright: The Movie</em>, in 2012.
Betty Wright is best known for her songs "Clean Up Woman" and "Girls Can't Do What the Boys Can Do," which she recorded for TK Records when she was still a teenager in Miami. She later explored engineering and producing, and became a vocal coach for artists like Joss Stone.

While working on Stone's album, Soul Sessions, Wright met Ahmir "?uestlove" Thompson and The Roots, who collaborated with her on her album Betty Wright: The Movie, released in 2012.

This segment originally aired on Jan. 27, 2012.

