Army Base Isn't Laughing At Package Bomb Comment

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with the story of a FedEx driver who told a joke. Authorities say the man was delivering a package in Utah. Somebody asked what the FedEx package was. The driver said, probably a bomb. Maybe he thought it was strange that nobody laughed. The driver was delivering that package to an Army base. Military police evacuated more than 200 people after his remark, and prosecutors have now charged the driver with making a threat of terrorism. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.