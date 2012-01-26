Top Stories: iPad's Human Toll; Greece Bond Talks Continue
Good morning!
Our early headlines:
-- Australian Prime Minister Rescued From Angry Protesters
-- Unemployment Claims Up Slightly; Business Spending Increased
-- Ahmadinejad: Iran Is Ready For Nuclear Talks
-- Arizona Gov. Brewer Says She 'Was Not Hostile' In Meeting With Obama
-- President Obama Will Unveil Energy Plans
Other stories making headlines:
-- Work Hazards Reveal iPad's Human Cost (The New York Times)
-- Philippines may allow greater U.S. military presence in reaction to China's rise (The Washington Post)
-- Greece's debt talks with private bondholders in 'delicate phase' (The Los Angeles Times)
-- Gingrich, Romney continue attacks in Miami (The Miami Herald)
-- Penn State to pay tribute to Paterno at public memorial (CNN)
-- Greg Kelly, Son of New York Police Commissioner, Accused of Rape (ABC News)
