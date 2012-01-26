Standard Military Eyeglasses Get A Makeover

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with news of a military makeover. Standard-issue military eyeglasses are considered so unflattering, service members have an acronym for them: BCGs - or birth-control glasses. Now, for the first time in over 20 years, the military's updating its look. Instead of those thick, brown plastic frames, recruits can get sleeker, black plastic specs.

As the San Diego Union Tribune raved: more hot college professor, less mad scientist.

