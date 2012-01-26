© 2021
Dog In 'The Artist' To Retire

Published January 26, 2012 at 7:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You may wonder how filmmakers got viewers to sit through a silent movie. People who've seen "The Artist" know one answer: the dog. Uggie plays a role like Lassie, a loyal friend who races to find a cop when there's trouble. Fans were outraged that Uggie did not get an Oscar nomination. Now Uggie's owner tells Life & Style magazine that movie was the Jack Russell terrier's last. He's retiring the 10-year-old dog. Uggie wants to relax. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.