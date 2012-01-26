Web Retailers Want To Avoid Collecting Sales Tax

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Amazon and taxes.

They say two things are certain: death and taxes. But Amazon is still hoping to avoid at least one of those things. The online retailer is reportedly promising Florida lawmakers it will create up to 3,000 jobs in the state and build new distribution centers in Florida, if lawmakers give Amazon a two-year break from collecting state sales tax.

As in other states, Florida is considering bills to force online retailers - the big one being Amazon itself - to collect that tax from customers. States want the revenue, and local brick-and-mortar merchants are sick of losing customers who go online and avoid sales tax. Amazon's offer in Florida is similar to a deal it cut with South Carolina last year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.