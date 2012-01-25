Wisconsin Student Says Athletic Official Reached Into His Pants At Rose Bowl Party

First came sexual-assault allegations against Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State. Then, molestation accusations against Bernie Fine, an assistant basketball coach at Syracuse. And now, new details about what led John Chadima, an associate athletic director at Wisconsin, to resign earlier this month.

The University of Wisconsin released an investigative panel's report on Tuesday night. It describes an alcohol-fueled party that Chadima threw during the football team's trip to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

At the end of the party, a student employee said Chadima reached into his pants, an incident the report described as a sexual assault.

The Associated Press reports that the student, identified only as John Doe, said he was "shocked and frightened" and slapped Chadima's hand away.

A week later, the athletic department put Chadima, 46, on leave, and he resigned the same day.

Here are stories from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal on the report.

Chadima previously had issued an apology for a "lapse in judgment" and issued another statement through his attorney Tuesday.

"I make no excuses and have come to the realization that over the past few months, alcohol had controlled and consumed my life," said Chadima, who worked at Wisconsin for 21 years. "I am taking steps to correct that problem in my life at this time. I will take full responsibility for my lack of judgment and actions that evening."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.