Street Warning Misspelled In Front Of School

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This report brings to mind a sign I saw once at a car rental place. The sign said rant a car, R-A-N-T. In New York City, the street in front of a high school was painted with big white letters that were supposed to read school, but the word was misspelled, S-H-C-O-O-L. The city says a contractor made the mistake after some street repairs. We don't know if the painter just made a typo or if he needs to go back to school. You are listening to MORNING EDITION.