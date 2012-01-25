© 2021
Street Warning Misspelled In Front Of School

Published January 25, 2012 at 7:11 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This report brings to mind a sign I saw once at a car rental place. The sign said rant a car, R-A-N-T. In New York City, the street in front of a high school was painted with big white letters that were supposed to read school, but the word was misspelled, S-H-C-O-O-L. The city says a contractor made the mistake after some street repairs. We don't know if the painter just made a typo or if he needs to go back to school. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.