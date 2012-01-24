Top Stories: Oil Salvage Begins In Italy Liner Crash; Paterno Is Mourned
-- Gulf Arab States Pull Monitors From Syria, Will Ask UN For Support
-- Scorsese's 'Hugo' Leads The Oscars With 11 Nominations
-- Obama Adviser Plouffe: Expect A State Of The Union Heavy On The Economy
-- Mitt Romney's Tax Returns Show $43 Million Income In Past Two Years
-- Costa Concordia: oil salvage operation under way (The Telegraph)
-- Team arrives to start public events at Penn State in farewell to coach Joe Paterno (The Washington Post)
-- Secret tapes of JFK's last days released (MSNBC)
-- McDonald's 4th-quarter profit beats on December sales strength (Reuters)
-- 'Super PAC' for Gingrich to Get $5 Million Infusion (The New York Times)
-- After solar flare, massive storm speeds Earthward (The Christian Science Monitor)
