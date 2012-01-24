© 2021
Live Blog: In Election Year State Of The Union, Obama Restates His Case

By Mark Memmott
Published January 24, 2012 at 6:00 PM EST

President Obama tonight used his third State of the Union address to sound themes about fair play and hard work — issues of enormous concern to the many Americans who are frustrated by an economy that's been ailing and a government that they don't believe is responding to their needs. And, he countered Republicans' charge that America has lost respect around the world during his three years in office. In the Republican response, Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels said that the president is offering little that's new and that his policies haven't helped in the past — and in fact have been "pro-poverty."

We're live blogging in the box below. You'll see a message when new material has been added. Just click on it.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
