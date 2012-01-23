Celebrities Get Special Hunting Permits In Iowa

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: celebrity bucks. We're not talking about money here.

For decades, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources reserves 75 deer-hunting permits for celebrities. The idea is that celebrity hunts will be publicized, inspiring others to want to visit Iowa and do the same. Now the Des Moines Register reports that some non-celebrities are protesting. They say everybody already knows that Iowa's a prime place for deer hunting and that these celebrity passes heighten the already steep odds for others who are on a waiting list for a permit.

A department spokesman says despite lots of complaints there are no official plans to get rid of the program. Jeff Foxworthy and Bo Jackson are among the celebrities who've hunted in the state so far.

