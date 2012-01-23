Syria Rejects Arab League's Plan

Saying it was a "blatant interference in its internal affairs," Syria rejected an Arab League plan that the organization hoped would bring an end to the violence.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the official state news agency, the government condemed the plan and accused the Arab League of arming terrorist groups, which they say are responsible for killing civilians and attacking state facilities.

"We listened to instigatory (sic) statements which reflect their owners' connection with the schemes targeting the security of our people through demanding the foreign interference in Syria's affairs," a Syrian government official said according to SANA.

Yesterday, the Arab League proposed a plan similar to the one brokered in Yemen. President Bashar Assad would hand power to his deputy and the vice president would then form a coalition government with the opposition.

CNN reports that in news conference today, the Arab League defended its mission in Syria, saying that while it hasn't stopped the killing, it has curbed it. CNN reports:

"Secretary-General Nabil el-Araby said the Syrian government has not complied with some parts of its agreement with the league aimed at ending the violence. But Arab League monitors have seen some aspects of the situation improve, he said.

"'The presence of the Arab monitors provided security to opposition parties, which held an increase in number of peaceful protests ... in the areas where the monitors were present,' el-Araby said."

CNN adds that today, five people were killed in the city of Homs.

