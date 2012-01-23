Patriots Favored To Win Super Bowl By 3 Points

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The New York Giants made the Super Bowl with a three-point win over San Francisco. The New England Patriots made the Super Bowl with a three-point win over Baltimore. Now, Las Vegas oddsmakers are taking bets on the big game itself, and the Patriots are favored to win that one by three. People in the Patriots' national fan base want to bet on them. The Patriots were also favored the last time they met the Giants in the Super Bowl, though, and we should bear in mind that the Giants won that game by three. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.